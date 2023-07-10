CHEAT SHEET
Erdogan Finally Caves to Sweden’s NATO Bid
Sweden is on its way to becoming the next member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, now that Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been holding up Sweden’s bid over demands that Sweden help Turkey target dissidents. Erdogan dropped his opposition to Sweden’s accession to NATO after meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and gaining Sweden’s support for Turkish efforts to join the European Union, which have been on hold for years. Sweden has also “expanded its counter-terrorism cooperation,” NATO said in a statement.