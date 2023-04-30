CHEAT SHEET
Turkish President Says ISIS Leader Killed in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Sunday that the suspected leader of the Islamic State has been killed in Syria following an operation from Turkish intelligence agency MIT. “The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralized in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by the MIT in Syria,” he announced to Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s state-run news agency. Al-Qurashi became the fourth leader of ISIS–also referred to as Daesh–in November. No photos of him were ever released. The United States killed at least three ISIS members earlier this month in another northern Syrian raid in response to an alleged plan to kidnap foreign government officials.