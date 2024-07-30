Turkish President Slaps Boy for Not Kissing His Hand
NOT NICE, BUDDY
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is once again under fire for slapping a child in the face at an event on Saturday. Erdoğan was doling out house keys to people whose homes were rebuilt as a part of an infrastructure project in the northeastern Turkish province of Rize when two young boys came up to the stage to collect some money, according to Gazete Duvar. Erdoğan extended his hand for one of the boys to kiss, which is common in Turkish culture as a sign of respect to elders, and the boy hesitated. Erdoğan slapped the boy in the face, and the boy then kissed his hand. Erdoğan then handed the boy some money. Reactions to the incident in the comment replies to a YouTube video uploaded by Gazete Duvar condemned Erdoğan. “A president should not do this. It does not suit the Republic of Turkey. Our children are not beggars,” one comment that was translated from Turkish to English by The Daily Beast read.