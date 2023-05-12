Turkish Presidential Candidate Drops Out After Emergence of Sex Tape
A long-shot candidate in Turkey’s consequential presidential race has pulled out just before the election, after an alleged sex tape began circulating online. İnce Muharrem, a several-time presidential candidate and former teacher who was challenging incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, claimed the tape was a deepfake made with footage from “an Israeli porn site.” While İnce’s polls suggested he was far from winning, it was believed his meager support would force a run-off election likely to benefit Erdoğan, the Guardian reported. His exit leaves leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with a better shot at unseating Erdoğan in the first round of voting. Turkey’s election will take place on May 14, with the potential to unseat a leader who has long faced criticism for consolidating power and silencing his enemies.