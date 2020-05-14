Turkish Soccer Player Admits to Killing 5-Year-Old Son Who Had Coronavirus
Cevher Toktas, a Turkish soccer player, admitted to police that he smothered his 5-year-old son to death while the boy was being hospitalized for coronavirus because he never loved him. Toktas, 32, plays for Bursa Yildirimspor in the Turkish Regional Amateur League. He reportedly took his son Kasim to hospital on April 23 after he started exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. Toktas reportedly told doctors that his son was having difficulty breathing, and shortly after he died. The child’s death was attributed to the coronavirus, however the soccer player told police days later that he smothered him with a pillow because he “didn’t love him,” according to The Sun. “After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow,” he reportedly said. “Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me.” Toktas, who was arrested after his confession, also claimed he didn’t have “any mental issues.”