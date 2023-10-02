CHEAT SHEET
Turkish Warplanes Strike Back at Kurdish Rebels After Suicide Bombing
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Turkish warplanes struck 20 targets in northern Iraq affiliated with the Kurdish rebel organization that took responsibility for a suicide bombing Sunday that wounded two police officers at the national police headquarters in Ankara. One of the bombers blew himself up and the other, who was wearing a bomb, was killed by the police before his device detonated. “The vile people who targeted the peace and safety of citizens could not reach their aim and will never be able to reach it,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech following the attack. “We will continue our struggle with determination until the last terrorist is eliminated.”