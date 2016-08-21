Turkish Wedding Bomber ‘Was a Child’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the suicide bomber who killed 51 people at a wedding in Gaziantep on Saturday was a child working for Islamic State terror group. In one of the worst attacks in Turkey this year, the bomber detonated at an outdoor wedding in a Kurdish neighborhood near the Syrian border, injuring 69 people as well. “The initial findings of the governor and our police forces indicate the attack has been perpetrated by Daesh,” Erdogan told journalists Sunday night, adding that the suicide bomber was between 12 and 14 years old. The boy’s suicide vest was found at the scene, though authorities don’t know if it was detonated remotely or by the boy himself. Although ISIS has previously struck Gaziantep with smaller attacks, many believe the wedding bombing was revenge. Kurdish militia groups have played a vital role in pushing ISIS back in Syria recently, and they were to thank for forcing the terrorist group out of Manbij and liberating hundreds of captives.
