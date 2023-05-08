This Turmeric-Infused Brightening Face Scrub Is Basically Summertime In a Jar
TURMERIC MAGIC
We’re all on a hunt for that perfect something to cure our skincare woes, while also making sure the product doesn’t have toxic ingredients and works for your skin type. If you’re struggling with stubborn discoloration from sun damage or acne scars or a dull complexion, we have just the remedy. This scrub from Black-owned and women-led brand Minimo Skin Essentials is formulated for all skin types and leaves skin glowing and radiant, while buffing away pesky dark spots and other common skin concerns, like acne scars and hyperpigmentation. But the best part? This scrub is infused with turmeric—one of the best natural ingredients for reducing inflammation.
Minimo’s powerhouse product requires minimal effort and is formulated to deliver maximum results. The scrub is also infused with raw Manuka honey and chamomile extract and was made to gently exfoliate your skin without causing over-drying, redness, or peeling. Minimo carefully crafts its products with oils that have a “zero comedogenic rating,” meaning you can use this product without the fear of clogging your pores. The vibrant orange scrub also features cinnamon to promote an even skin tone and pure cane sugar to gently remove dead skin cells. Minimo suggests you’ll see results within two to three weeks, so what's the harm in trying something with this many antioxidant-rich and skin-nourishing ingredients? Cheers to summer and introducing this product to your skincare ritual (and did you see the adorable heart scrubbie that comes with it? Be still my heart!).
Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub
