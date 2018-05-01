Device compatibility issues are becoming more and more common as technology quickly advances, after just a few months, one type of cord might be obsolete or incompatible with a new plug-in. (You’re probably familiar with that struggle if you've ever tried to set up a Roku with an older TV that doesn't have HDMI inputs.) But with some devices upgrading frequently isn't really a choice.

The Bluetooth Audio Receiver with NFC is the perfect way to keep your speakers top-of-the-line. By plugging the audio receiver into any 3.5mm jack, you can turn a wired speaker into a wireless one. It works for any sound system within 30 feet and even connects to wired headphones, making them wireless too.

The receiver features a high-end error correction chip and outside noise cancellation, so you won't have to worry about interference. It even has a built-in mic and play, pause, and forward controls, so you can use it for listening to music or taking calls hands-free. It's an easy way to spring forward into the future and make sure your speakers never go out of style without having to drop a ton of money.

Normally, the Bluetooth Audio Receiver with NFC would cost about $100, but you can get it on sale today for $24 — that's 75% off. Don't fall into the trap of upgrading devices when they start to feel obsolete: Just use simple hacks like this to save money.

