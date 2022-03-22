Christian School Preschool Teacher Encouraged Kids to Want Biden ‘Out’ in Video
SO MUCH FOR NO POLITICS
A preschool teacher at a Southern California private Christian school decided to add a new lesson to their lesson plan: hate Joe Biden. The Turning Point Christian School teacher was captured in a video asking her students who the president was, to which they responded “Biden.” “What do we want to do with him?” the teacher asks. “We want him out!” they respond. The video enraged parents at the Norco school, who shared the video among the school’s messaging app. “Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school said in a statement, according to KABC. It is unclear if the teacher faced any punishment. Christina McFadden, however, said she has removed her daughter from the school. “It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.