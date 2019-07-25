CHEAT SHEET
WHOOPS
Turning Point USA Aide Fired After Trump Speaks in Front of Doctored Presidential Seal
An aide from conservative student group Turning Point USA has been fired after President Trump appeared in front of a doctored presidential seal at the Teen Student Action Summit on Tuesday. A source familiar with the incident told CNN the altered seal was simply a Google search gone wrong. The doctored seal showed a two-headed eagle, like Russia’s national symbol, clutching a set of golf clubs instead of arrows. “We’re sorry for the mix-up and meant no disrespect to the White House or the President or the advance team,” TPUSA said in a statement, adding that there was “zero malicious intent.” The source told CNN the fired staffer was in the audiovisual department and did a Google search for a high-res presidential seal, not realizing that the image chosen was doctored. The White House blamed TPUSA for the mix-up, with an official saying, “We never saw the seal in question before it appeared in the video. For anything further, you would need to contact Turning Point—it was their event.”