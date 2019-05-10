The conservative youth nonprofit Turning Point USA says it has booted a student from its organization after a viral video appeared to show members of its Las Vegas chapter shouting “White power! Fuck the n-----s!” “As soon as the video in question came to the attention of Turning Point USA staff, we swiftly and permanently removed the student from any current or future involvement with our organization,” TPUSA said in a statement on Twitter. “His comments were abhorrent, un-American, and disqualifying.” TPUSA did not identify the student who was booted from the group, however. Last week, the organization’s former communications director Candace Owens—who previously said, “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine”—stepped down from her position.

“Turning Point is an amazing organization that is fighting a cultural war on college campuses,” Owens wrote in an Instagram post last week. “We love our freedom-fighting students. We love our campus clashes.”