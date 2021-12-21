Turning Point USA Kicks Out Right-Wing Journo Who Ambushed Kyle Rittenhouse To Ask Why He Supports BLM

Conservative independent journalist Elad Eliahu was booted from Turning Point USA's winter conference on Monday after ambushing acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. "Excuse me, Mr. Rittenhouse, can you tell me why you support BLM?" Eliahu could be heard shouting while chasing Rittenhouse at the event. Security guards then moved in and pushed Eliahu away while the right-wing journalist stated, "I am allowed to be here!" Turning Point USA security guards revoked his press credential and threatened him with "criminal trespassing." A Turning Point USA spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Eliahu "rushed Kyle a little too aggressively," adding that security asked him twice to stand down but he failed to comply with their orders. "He is for sure not coming back to America Fest," the spokesperson added.