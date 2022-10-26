Turning Point USA Event Canceled After 100-Person Brawl at UC Davis
TOUGH TALK
An event at UC Davis organized by conservative student group Turning Point USA was canceled Tuesday night after around 100 people clashed in a mass brawl, the college said. The event—which was set to feature Stephen Davis a.k.a. MAGA Hulk—was dropped before it even began as the violence erupted. “Outside the venue, about 100 protesters and counterprotesters—including some who, according to reports, wore apparel labeled Proud Boys—fought among themselves, used pepper spray, knocked over barricades and removed traffic cones,” UC Davis said in a statement. The college added that some of the brawlers used barricades to “beat on the glass” of the conference center where the event was being hosted. “The students who organized the event agreed to cancel the remarks out of concern for safety,” the statement said. “Staff from Student Affairs on-site agreed that there was grave danger should the event continue.” Unverified footage circulating on social media appears to show people coughing after being pepper sprayed as others on the campus are punched to the ground.