‘The View’ Apologizes to Turning Point USA After Lawsuit Threat
‘HARMFUL’
The View has issued an apology to Turning Point USA after the show called the organization out for not doing anything about neo-Nazi protestors outside of last weekend’s summit in Tampa, Florida. In a cease and desist letter Tuesday, the organization said the hosts’ comments “false, derogatory, and defamatory statements” were “unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation,” causing them to lose credibility with “the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners.” TPUSA claimed it didn’t have the right to remove the protesters from public property, so it’s demanding a public retraction and apology by Wednesday. In response, The View apologized for any confusion on a Wednesday segment, setting the record straight that the organizers were not in any way endorsed by TPUSA.