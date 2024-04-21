Turns Out RFK Jr. IS a Spoiler Candidate—For Trump, Not Biden
RIGHT TURN
A new NBC News poll found that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longshot presidential candidate has served as a spoiler candidate—but not for who everyone expected. While a two-candidate poll finds Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by two percentage points, when the poll is expanded to a five-candidate field to include people like Kennedy and perpetual candidate Jill Stein, Biden leads the pack. The poll found that 15 percent of respondents who chose Trump in the initial matchup chose Kennedy when the field was expanded. Republican respondents also viewed Kennedy more favorably than Democrats, according to NBC News, indicating his candidacy may not be doing as much harm to Biden as Democrats feared. It’s a fear the Biden campaign has actively tried to combat—on Thursday, Biden held an event with Kennedy family members who endorsed him.