New Docs Detail ‘House of Horrors’ Kids’ Foster Care Nightmare
HORRORS UPON HORRORS
New court documents reveal horrifying details of the abuse five “house of horrors” children suffered at their foster home after escaping their parents, David and Louise Turpin. The kids were placed into the care of an alleged pedophile who routinely molested two of the girls, the documents say. Marcelino Olguin, 63, and his wife Rosa, 58, began fostering the five children in April 2018. An affidavit from an investigator reports that Olguin focused on two of the girls, one who was under the age of 14, and “told them they were sexy, recommended they not wear undershirts, said they had beautiful skin, forcibly kissed them and pulled a minor on top of him.” Olguin allegedly touched the girls sexually over 50 times. He also told them that if they didn’t comply, they would never be allowed to see their older biological siblings again, according to the documents. When the Daily Mail approached Olguin outside his home in Perris, California, to ask about how he treated the traumatized children, he responded, “Fuck you,” before retreating into his garage. Olguin has been charged with six counts of torture and seven counts of committing a “lewd and lascivious act on a child.”