This Bidet Changed My Life (And Didn’t Require A Fancy Setup)

We take going number two very seriously in my household. Our bathroom has been equipped with a Squatty Potty for a while now, and we’re never without a few bottles of Poo~Pourri to keep things smelling fresh. My husband and I wanted to take our bathroom experience to the next level, and the obvious answer was to install a bidet. But was it possible? I had a vision in my head of a bathroom with a bidet as luxe and spa-like, and not that our bathroom isn’t nice, it’s just not uh...fancy? It’s a regular old bathroom in our rented apartment. I assumed installing a bidet would be 1. very expensive and 2. would require special plumbing, so it stayed an idea and not reality. Until we discovered TUSHY bidets.

At last, a bidet that makes me feel fancy, without a crazy price tag—and a bidet that works with my regular old toilet! Plus, TUSHY's installation process couldn’t be easier. It took us a minute to figure out how to disconnect the seat from the toilet (ours was a little different than the toilet that was described in the instructions), but once it was off, it only took a few minutes to add the bidet and connect the water. The TUSHY classic has a single knob—turn it to the right for a bum wash, turn it to the left to rinse the nozzle. The knob also includes pressure control, so the more you turn to the right, the stronger the stream of water—and not to worry, the water used is the same water that comes from the sink and the shower, not the bowl.

TUSHY Classic Bidet 3.0. Attachment I was surprised at how easy and simple the installation process was with the TUSHY Classic bidet attachment—and it's on sale right now for just $99. Buy at TUSHY $ 99 Free Shipping

There’s also a nozzle adjuster, so you can change the angle of the water stream to make sure you’re hitting all the right spots. As someone who had never used a bidet before, my first experience had me simultaneously shrieking and laughing. FYI: If you’ve never had water sprayed in your butt, it takes some getting used to. But now that I’m a bona fide bidet pro? As long as I can help it, I’m never going back to pre-bidet life again. The squeaky clean feeling I have now after using it makes me question how I lived my life for so long without it. Not only that, but we’re also no doubt saving money on toilet paper (we still use it, but definitely not as much as we used to), and the water used each time we use the bidet is minimal, which means it’s kind to the planet, and we’re reducing our carbon footprint.

TUSHY bidets fit most standard toilets, and for $99, it’s a perfect gift to give a loved one, or yourself. It’s changed my life for the better, and since we use it every day, it truly is a gift that keeps on giving. Now if only all toilets had TUSHY’s attached!

