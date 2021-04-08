Our Favorite Toilet Paper-Saving Bidet Is on Sale Right Now
WIPE OUT
Whether you’ve come to appreciate the world of bidets during the pandemic, or are just concerned about another potential toilet paper shortage (damn you Suez Canal ship), you’re in luck. Our absolute favorite bidet is on sale right now—and your new throne awaits.
Tushy Classic
Down From $129
The Tushy Classic Bidet is everything you’d want in a bidet. It’s easy to use, easy to install (very important), and even has a cleaning feature for itself in case something weird goes down. Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo writes, “the pressurized steam from my bidet has forever changed my No. 2 process - something I thought I had down pat.” If that isn’t a rave review, I don’t know what is.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.