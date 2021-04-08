Our Favorite Toilet Paper-Saving Bidet Is on Sale Right Now

CHEAT SHEET
    Whether you’ve come to appreciate the world of bidets during the pandemic, or are just concerned about another potential toilet paper shortage (damn you Suez Canal ship), you’re in luck. Our absolute favorite bidet is on sale right now—and your new throne awaits.

    Tushy Classic

    Down From $129

    Buy at TUSHY$99

    The Tushy Classic Bidet is everything you’d want in a bidet. It’s easy to use, easy to install (very important), and even has a cleaning feature for itself in case something weird goes down. Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo writes, “the pressurized steam from my bidet has forever changed my No. 2 process - something I thought I had down pat.” If that isn’t a rave review, I don’t know what is.

