TUSHY Is Having a Massive Sale on All Bidets Right Now That You Won’t Want to Miss
CLEAN AND PRISTINE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are few household purchases that can completely split your life into a before and after like a bidet. Once you own a bidet, going to the bathroom will simply never be the same again. If you have yet to experience having a bidet installed in your home, this is your chance. TUSHY is currently selling its classic bidets for just $69 when you buy two. All you need to do is enter the promo code SIXNINEDAY before checkout and you will own two bidets at the lowest price they will be all year. The TUSHY Classic Bidet comes with several unique features including an adjustable pressure knob and an adjustable nozzle button so you can adjust the power and placement of the water to best work for you. You can also change the knob color as you please to fit the design and color layout of your own bathroom. The Tushy sale only lasts until the end of the day, so don’t miss out!
TUSHY Classic 3.0
Use code SIXNINEDAY
