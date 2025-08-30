TV Chef, 58, Announces ‘Incredible’ Skin Cancer Treatment
ON THE MEND
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey posted a message of thanks to his “incredible” medical team after he revealed that he was treated for skin cancer. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ramsey said he was “grateful and so appreciative” to his medical team for their “fast reactive work” to remove basal cell carcinoma from the side of his face. In a photo accompanying the post, Ramsey was sporting a flesh-colored bandage just below his left ear. Keeping things cheeky, Ramsey encouraged his followers to “please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend.” Addressing the bandage, he added, “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.” The post even attracted well-wishes from Cancer Research UK, which thanked the chef in a comment under his post for “raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun.” Basal cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer that could progress to a more aggressive form of cancer if not treated, according to the Mayo Clinic.