TV Host Claims ‘Scary’ Diddy Parties Hooked Friends on Drugs

A British TV host has shared insights from inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ notorious parties, saying that she saw a lot of drug-taking from models who ended up either becoming addicts or meeting an untimely death.

Precious Muir moved to New York City in 2005 while she was in her early twenties and was told she had to “network” with big name celebrities if she was going to make a name for herself.

Muir said she was then approached to attend a party hosted by Combs in 2007 with a driver shuttling her from the Hamptons where she was staying to the New York City event.

“I had heard stories from other models who said you had to be very careful when you go to these parties because there are people who try to hit on you, and I was young and naive,” she told the Daily Mail. “We could be in the party for a few moments and somebody would offer me drugs immediately, ‘Do you want a line of coke?’ ‘Do you want some coke?’ ‘Do you want to smoke weed?’”

Muir said some guests were only there to “take advantage of young models and girls” who had dreams of becoming “singers, dancers and entertainers.”

She described host Diddy as “the leader of the pack” but she said “there were other wolves in the house.”

Muir said young women were offered drinks laced with drugs and convinced to have sex and filmed without their consent.

The former model-turned-producer, who is now 40, said her decision not to take drugs probably saved her life.

“There were a lot of girls who didn’t make it, a lot of girls who gave up modeling or went into therapy or rehab… Not doing drugs saved my life,” she told the Daily Mail. “I truly believe that not participating in drugs prevented me from going into a dark place that many other girls went to.”

Muir went on to star in the first U.K. season of the reality TV show, The Circle. As for Diddy, the rapper has been accused by more than 120 victims of sexual assault.