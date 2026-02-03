TV Icon Opens Up About Seeing ‘Signs’ From Her Late Husband

Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci, 79, has opened up about noticing “signs” she believes are from her late husband, who died in 2022 after 52 years of marriage. “Helmut’s birthday was 10/10, October 10th. And there next to their bed was a little baggy, full of dimes ... full of dimes,” Lucci told People about the first sign she received from her husband, Helmut Huber, 84, saying that it came “early on” after his death, while his family from Europe was visiting. “I right away knew that was Helmut. And dimes for a while showed up in pairs in very unexpected places,” Lucci continued, adding that the next sign came six months after her husband’s death when she attended a dinner party. “At my chair, curling, [there was] a big, big plume, a purple feather, just at my chair,” the All My Children actress recalled—noting that both feathers and dimes have been appearing in her life. “I didn’t even know that there were signs,” Lucci told People about four years of receiving messages, which she only realized might be related to her husband after a friend gave her the book Signs. “In that book, there were many examples," the actress recalled.