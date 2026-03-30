TV-Loving Trump Goons Suddenly Too Scared to Go on TV

President Donald Trump’s top goons are running scared of network TV appearances as his war on Iran spirals out of control.

The conflict has now stretched into its fifth week, and the Trump administration is contemplating sending thousands of additional ground troops into the region in a desperate attempt to move the needle.

But despite the potential for boots on the ground—stoking fear of another protracted war in the Middle East—Americans have not heard from top administration officials for quite a while.

Notably, both Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio seem to have grown allergic to media interviews since the war began on Feb. 28, with their absence from the airwaves fueling speculation that neither man sees any upside in defending Trump’s “excursion.”

Hegseth has been increasingly irate in recent briefings. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lately, Trump’s United Nations ambassador, Mike Waltz appears to be the administration’s primary TV surrogate on the Iran war. He appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on March 22, the last notable TV gig from a top Trump official regarding the conflict.

“Well, it’s not the first Sunday where we’ve seen these administration officials absent. People like Marco Rubio, who would be very important to talk with, who would certainly have a lot of questions to field, they continue to decline those interview requests,” CNN media analyst Brian Stelter noted on Newsroom on Sunday evening.

He noted that no Cabinet member or senior White House official did the Sunday circuit. “It’s not the first Sunday this has happened, so we should continue to note it,” he said, “I checked in with several different network sources. These requests for officials from the White House and the Defense Department continue to be declined.”

Trump, meanwhile, continues to insist negotiations with Iran are going well. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Stelter also pointed out that there has been no full Pentagon briefing on “Operation Epic Fury” for almost two weeks. The last one came on March 19, when self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth said the objectives had not changed, and spent minutes ranting against the press.

He said the media was guilty of trying to convince the American public that it was “spinning toward an endless ​abyss, or a forever war, or a quagmire.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

Stelter said: “People continue to have questions about the war effort.”

The State Department's briefing schedule as of Monday. State Department

Matthew Miller, a former spokesman at the State Department and Justice Departments, raised similar concerns, saying it was tantamount to a lack of “ transparency and accountability.”

He posted on X on Sunday, “It has been 10 days since Hegseth and [Gen. Dan] Caine last briefed on Iran. No CENTCOM briefing since 3/10, and no Pentagon daily press briefing at all. We learn more of what the U.S. military has been doing from bystander videos than DoD. Historic lack of transparency and accountability.”