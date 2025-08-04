TV Star Dies After ‘Acute Prolonged Illness’ Days Before Birthday

TV star Loni Anderson has died aged 79 following a prolonged health battle two days before she would have turned 80.

Anderson, best known for her role in WKRP in Cincinnati, died in a hospital in Los Angeles on Sunday, surrounded by her loved ones, her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Kagan told the Daily Beast. She was due to celebrate her milestone 80th birthday on August 5.

Her family said in a statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.” Kagan confirmed Anderson died following an “acute prolonged illness.”

The star’s major breakthrough came playing receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on CBS’s WKRP in Cincinnati, based on a fictional AM radio station in Ohio. The standout role saw her nominated for three Golden Globe awards and two Emmy Awards. The hit show ran from 1978 to 1982.

Actress Loni Anderson in 1986. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Anderson’s career went on to include work in TV, movies and musical theatre as well as the 1995 memoir, My Life in High Heels.

Key roles included starring in the TV movie The Jayne Mansfield Story in 1980 (also one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s earliest acting roles), Stroker Ace with future-husband Burt Reynolds in 1983, The Lonely Guy with Steve Martin in 1984 and White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd in 1991.

She also reprised her role as Jennifer Marlowe for two episodes of The New WKRP in Cincinnati in 1993.

“While facing her diagnosis with determination she continued working,” Kagan said in a statement. Her most recent role was 2023’s Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas, a TV comedy that saw her star with Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan.

Loni Anderson and Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay in The Jayne Mansfield Story in 1980. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Fairchild posted tributes to Anderson on X on Sunday, noting “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson! We did Bob Hope specials together & a Christmas movie 2 years ago. The sweetest, most gracious lady! I’m just devastated to hear this.”

Steve Sauer, her manager of 30 years, said, “Loni was a class act. Beautiful. Talented. Witty. ALWAYS a joy to be around. She was the ultimate working mother. Family first... and maintained a great balance with her career. She will be forever missed.”

Friend Barbara Eden, who starred in I Dream of Jeannie, wrote on X, “What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn’t already know? She was a real talent, with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor… but, even more than that, she had an impeccable work ethic."

Loni Anderson and husband Burt Reynolds in 1987. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Eden continued, “Even beyond that, Loni was a darling lady and a genuinely good person … I am truly at a loss for words. My condolences to her family, her husband Bob, and her children, Deidra and Quinton. Loni, you were one in a trillion, my friend, and even a trillion more.”

Born Loni Kaye Anderson in Saint Paul, Minnesota on August 5, 1945, her father was an environmental chemist, her mother was a former model.

Anderson was married four times, including to fellow actor Burt Reynolds, who wed in 1988 before splitting six years later. While their messy divorce played out in the tabloids, Anderson made peace with Reynolds before his death in 2018, stating, “We were friends first and friends last.”

She married musician Bob Flick, from folk band The Brothers Four, in 2008.

Loni Anderson and husband Bob Flick in November 2023. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

She has a daughter, Deidra, with first husband Bruce Hasselberg and adopted her son Quinton while married to Reynolds. She also has two grandchildren and two step grandchildren.

Anderson had a lifetime commitment to raising awareness for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) after growing up with parents who both smoked. Her family have asked for contributions in Anderson’s name to be made to either the National Lung Health Education Program and the American Cancer Society.

A private family service will be held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date.