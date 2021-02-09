TV Therapist Laura Berman Mourns 16-Year-Old Son’s Overdose Death

TV therapist Laura Berman is mourning the overdose death of her 16-year-old son and warning other parents. Berman, who hosts a podcast and a show on OWN, said in an Instagram post that Samuel was a straight-A student sheltering at home during the pandemic. He connected with a dealer over Snapchat and had pills delivered to the house that his mother believes were laced with fentanyl. “My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing,” she said. “I post this now only so that not one more kid dies. We watched him so closely.”