Police Arrest 1985 Aircraft Hijacking Suspect in Greece
A man has been arrested in Greece on suspicion of involvement with the hijacking of a passenger plane in 1985, police said. The unidentified man, 65, was arrested in Mykonos, Greece, after he disembarked from a cruise ship. The BBC reports that his identity came up as wanted by Germany during a passport check for the hijacking, as well as a kidnapping committed in 1987. Trans World Airlines Flight 847 was hijacked in 1985 by militants believed to belong to the Islamist group Hezbollah, who demanded the release of Lebanese Shia detainees in custody in Israel. The plane was forced to land in Beirut, where 153 passengers and crew members were kept as hostages for 17 days. According to the FBI, at least four people were involved in the hijacking.