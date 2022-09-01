Tweeters Lose Their Minds After Twitter Finally Unveils Edit Feature
CAN’T WIN
On Thursday, at long last, Twitter released its “edit tweet” feature, satisfying requests that the company has been fielding since its launch in 2006. But while millions of users had been begging for such a feature, it seemed like just as many users were peeved by its long-awaited arrival. “Edit button on twitter will literally ruin its legacy,” one critic wrote in a viral tweet Thursday. “People can easily manipulate their old and problematic tweets and wash their sins.” The New York Times’ Kate Conger, who has been covering Twitter since 2018, wrote that Twitter’s “commitment to first drafts made it a destination for online brawls and hot takes. But people have often regretted their choice of words, or noticed a misspelling just after posting a tweet.” For a long time, Twitter didn’t budge on the issue but the company said Thursday that the edit feature would hopefully make tweeting “feel more approachable and less stressful.” “You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you,” Twitter said in a statement.