Tractor Trailer in India Flips, Killing 26 People on Board
A tractor trailer carrying a trolley loaded with pilgrims crashed into a pond in India late on Saturday, killing over half of the roughly 50 people on board, according to Al Jazeera. The trailer was traveling through Kanpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, when it overturned and plunged into the body of water, leaving 26 people dead from drowning and 16 severely injured. The trolley was carrying mostly women and children, according to the outlet. “Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday.