Twenty-Three Iranian Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
Twenty-three of Iran’s 290 members of parliament have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the country’s deputy speaker. A total of 2,336 cases of the coronavirus have been officially confirmed in the country, as well as 77 deaths, but the real figures are believed to be much higher. The 23 lawmakers are the latest powerful figures to apparently catch the disease in Tehran—last week the head of Iran's anti-coronavirus task force tested positive for the virus, and on Monday a top official described as a confidant of supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei died from it. According to CNN, Deputy Speaker Abdul Reza Misri informed state media Tuesday that around 8% of all members of parliament have tested positive. All lawmakers have been told to halt contact with the public to stop further spread.