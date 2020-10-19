This Toothpaste Might Actually Make You Love Brushing Your Teeth
THINK TWICE
For two minutes, twice a day (hopefully), you have intimate one-on-one time with your toothpaste. But have you ever thought about what your partner in teeth cleaning is made of? Co-founded by brothers Julian and Cody Levine (sons of dental expert Jonathan Levine), Twice bills itself as a better-for-you toothpaste.
People say the mouth is one of the most important areas for full-body health, and this brand makes it easy to commit to a twice-a-day oral hygiene habit. Twice doesn’t contain ingredients like sulfates and SLS (a foaming agent), which can cause irritation, inflammation, and damage to oral tissue. Instead, Twice is packed with active ingredients and mouth-healthy vitamins like Vitamin A, C, E, and aloe vera, which help promote cavity prevention, enamel health, strong gums, and whiter teeth. Better yet, Twice toothpaste is vegan, contains zero gluten or GMOs, and comes in 100% recyclable tubes.
In lieu of blasé flavors, Twice has two unique and delicious flavors, invigorating wintergreen with peppermint and calming vanilla lavender mint, an upgrade to the toothpaste taste status quo. Sign up for a Twice subscription to save 15% on your purchase and never worry about running out of toothpaste again!
