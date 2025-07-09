‘Twilight’ Director Reveals the Measly Gift She Got From the Studio After Box Office Smash

Cheat Sheet
WATCH: Paddleboarders Come Within Inches of Great White Shark
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 10:56AM EDT 
Beachgoers swim near a sign warning of nearby great white sharks.
Photos from the encounter show two college students reacting with shock and horror as the ocean predator swims by.

Video footage shows the terrifying moment two college kids came within inches of one of the ocean’s most ferocious predators. Margaret Bowles, a student at Harvard University, and Maddie Cronin, who studies at the University of Toronto, were paddleboarding near a beach in New England when they saw a Great White Shark’s fin protruding from the nearby waves. Photos of the encounter show the exact moment Cronin appears to have spotted the sharp-toothed leviathan. “I see this big fin pop up next to her, it’s like 8 inches out of the water, sort of fleshy grey, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a shark, we gotta go,” Bowles told local media outlet WCVB. “Fortunately we both kept our heads and made a hasty retreat to the shore on our paddleboards,” she added. Cronin went on to say she and her friend were entirely taken back by the encounter, and that the pair considered themselves lucky to have escaped. “I mean, a near miss is still a miss but we were certainly a bit surprised that we’d gotten such a close visit from a Great White Shark,” she said.

Matcha Tea Lovers Turn on Each Other Over Global Shortage
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 11:02AM EDT 
This picture taken on June 6, 2025 shows manager of Jugetsudo tea store Shigehito Nishikida making a bowl of matcha in Tokyo. With its deep grassy aroma, intense colour and pick-me-up effects, the popularity of matcha "has grown just exponentially over the last decade, but much more so in the last two to three years", the 40-year-old explained. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) / TO GO WITH: Japan-US-food-drink-lifestyle-internet-agriculture, FOCUS by Caroline Gardin, with Romain Fonsegrives in Los Angeles (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on June 6, 2025 shows manager of Jugetsudo tea store Shigehito Nishikida making a bowl of matcha in Tokyo.

Matcha tea lovers are turning on each other after a growing demand for the Japanese beverage resulted in global shortages, skyrocketing prices and gatekeeping from matcha fans accusing others of hoarding supplies. The traditional green tea’s meteoric rise in popularity has put a huge strain on the small number of Japanese vendors who produce it each year, resulting in tourists bulk-buying the product, others accusing them of hoarding it, and TikTok users who post videos of the tea-making process having the amount of powder they use to make the brew ruthlessly scrutinized by scorned matcha purists. “It’s a little bit insane that you’d see these tourists just come and buy so much that they’ll carry big bags of 50 or more tins of matcha,” travel agent Michi Sato told the Wall Street Journal, adding locals are now forced to compete with hoarders and scalpers for the historic tea. “I really am against gatekeeping in general, but I think that there’s some merit in not allowing these people to just ruin the whole culture of it,” added matcha enthusiast Ermis Vassilopoulos. But not everyone is convinced by the outrage: “Japanese people have been drinking it for centuries. They are the only ones, basically, who are allowed to be mad,” tech journalist Laura Pippig told the publication.

‘Twilight’ Director Reveals the Measly Gift She Got From the Studio After Box Office Smash

Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 9:59AM EDT 
Actress Kristen Stewart and director Catherine Hardwicke in 2008.
Actress Kristen Stewart and director Catherine Hardwicke in 2008.

The female director behind the vampire movie Twilight has revealed the pathetic gift she received from the film’s producers, Summit Entertainment, after it became a global box office smash in 2008. “I walked into a room with all these gifts, and everybody was congratulating the studio, and they gave me a box,” Catherine Hardwicke told The Guardian. “I opened it up, and it was a mini cupcake.” Hardwicke, whose other films include her critically acclaimed teenage drama debut Thirteen and skateboarding film Lords of Dogtown, suggested sexism in the movie industry is to blame for the snub. While she was awarded a cupcake as thanks for making a film that grossed more than $400 million worldwide, she noted that it is not uncommon for successful male directors to be awarded “a car, or a three-picture deal, or [getting] to do basically whatever you want.” Despite the success of Twilight, which spawned four more movies, none of which were directed by Hardwicke, the director realized an “earth-shattering reality” right away. “People aren’t going to hire more women directors. They’re not going to give you the next job and let you do something great,” she said.

Wimbledon Announcer Apologizes to Trinity Rodman After Her Public Complaint
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 07.09.25 10:43AM EDT 
Published 07.09.25 10:38AM EDT 
Trinity Rodman (left) girlfriend of Ben Shelton on day six of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

A Wimbledon commentator has apologized for repeatedly getting top soccer star Trinity Rodman’s name wrong while covering her boyfriend’s Ben Shelton game. Andrew Castle, who covers the tennis tournament for the BBC, called the Washington Spirit forward “Tiffany” multiple times as the cameras panned to her in the stands during Shelton’s fourth round match against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday. Castle also made reference to Rodman’s estranged father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, while discussing the 23-year old. Rodman called out Castle on Instagram for both remarks, posting on her stories that “for those who don’t know my name is TRINITY not Tiffany,” and asking why her father was being mentioned during Shelton’s game when he’s “not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine.” In a statement to British newspaper The Telegraph, the BBC said that Castle is sorry for “mispronouncing” Rodman’s name, rather than getting it wrong entirely. The apology makes no reference to Castle mentioning her basketball-playing father as the “biggest wind-up merchant of all time.” Rodman started dating Shelton in March after breaking up with NFL star Trinity Benson. She is the daughter of Dennis Rodman and his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Taylor Swift Pal Engaged Again Just Months After Losing Custody of Sons
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 10:23AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 8: Jamie King is seen leaving Sally Hershberger Salon on July 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 8: Jamie King is seen leaving Sally Hershberger Salon on July 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Jaime King is engaged to investment banker Austin Sosa just months after losing custody of her children in a bitter divorce battle, People reports. King, 46, lost custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, back in March, and was forced out of her home in Los Angeles after owing more than $42,000 in unpaid rent. Following the eviction, the actress became “very close” with boyfriend Sosa’s family, with a source telling People she had been “staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year.” She was later spotted flashing a sparkling new diamond ring on her finger while attending a hair appointment at Sally Hershberger Salon in West Hollywood on Monday. King split from ex-husband Kyle Newman in a contentious divorce in 2020 after 14 years of marriage. The embittered custody battle saw Newman granted sole custody of their children after claiming to have found King “strung-out” and “drunk” while watching their kids. She was later ordered to complete six months of rehab.

F1 Team Boss Fired After Bombshell Leaked Texts Scandal
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.09.25 8:52AM EDT 
Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing
Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Christian Horner has been fired as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula One team, a year on from an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. The 51-year-old, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, had led the racing team since its inception in 2005. His departure comes 17 months after a female colleague accused him of sexual harassment and controlling behavior, according to the BBC. An investigation following purported leaked WhatsApp messages cleared Horner, and Horner consistently denied allegations of any wrongdoing. No reason was given for his firing on Wednesday, with Red Bull thanking Horner for his work with the team. “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today,” the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, said. “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive of corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. According to the BBC, Horner is being courted by Mercedes for a potential role next season.

Number of People Missing in Texas Floods Much Higher Than Initially Thought
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.09.25 4:32AM EDT 
Published 07.08.25 11:38PM EDT 
Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

More than 170 people are still believed to be missing in central Texas after catastrophic flash floods killed more than 100 individuals during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that at least 173 people remained unaccounted for, with 161 of them stemming from Kerr County, which was hit the hardest by the floods. The number of those missing notably quadrupled from the official tally of 40 that authorities previously announced earlier this week. Hotlines have been set up for families to call about their missing loved ones. The death toll surpassed 100 on Monday and currently stands at 111, per The New York Times. Kerr County also saw the highest number of fatalities with a total of 87 as of Tuesday morning; 57 were adults and 30 were children. Rescue operations are still underway as emergency responders and volunteers sift through debris and wreckage. President Donald Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration, prompting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be activated in Texas over the weekend. He is slated to visit Texas on Friday.

New Cast Members of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Revealed
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 10:13PM EDT 
Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway
MJ Kim/Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is adding some exciting new faces to its star-studded cast. The highly anticipated sequel, which is slated for a May 1, 2026 release date, began production last month with original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning. Though the return of Runway magazine’s fabulous four was enough to excite fans, Variety revealed Tuesday that actors Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will also be joining the upcoming sequel as well. While plot details have remained relatively under wraps, the sequel is confirmed to follow Streep’s smoldering Miranda Priestly as she tries to navigate her career amid a declining print industry. To make matters worse, Priestly’s former assistant Emily (played by Blunt) is now her rival and is working at a luxury group she desperately needs the help of. Other stars reprising their roles from the first film include Tracie Thoms who played Lily, the best friend of Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs, and Tibor Feldman who played Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark.

James Corden Reveals Superstar Who Refused ‘Carpool Karaoke’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.25 5:52PM EDT 

James Corden says that his dream of singing with Rihanna was finally fulfilled while filming Smurfs. Corden, 46, says that he had been trying for years to get Rihanna, 37, to join him on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment for The Late Late Show. “She would always say to me, ‘When the new record is out,’” Corden told Entertainment Tonight at the Smurfs world premiere on June 28. “And then I finished the show before that record came out.” Corden finally got the chance to sing with the nine-time Grammy winner for the animated movie, in which she plays Smurfette and he plays No Name Smurf. Corden is among many fans who have been disappointed after a Rihanna album drop failed to materialize in the nine years since she released Anti. In February, the star officially announced that there will be a ninth album, although she hasn’t confirmed a release date. In the meantime, fans can listen to her newest single from the Smurfs soundtrack, “Friend of Mine.” Rihanna was also excited about her duet with Corden in Smurfs, sharing that she was surprised by his abilities: “He really is good!”

Fox News White House Correspondent Gets Engaged to GOP Congressman
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 07.08.25 5:55PM EDT 
Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich.
Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich.

It appears the intersection of cable news and Washington politics lies on the road of love. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, 36, and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 51 announced on Tuesday they were engaged, jaunting through a lavender field in Valensole, France, in photos for People. Fitzpatrick and Heinrich had planned the late-June trip after Heinrich said it was her dream to go, and the Republican congressman committed to taking Heinrich despite MAGA chaos over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” As the two set upon the field at sunrise on June 29, Fitzpatrick surprised her with a photographer and a drone before he proposed. “It was so breathtaking,” she told People of the aromatic setting. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.” The couple have been together since 2021 after attending the Kennedy Center Honors that year. Heinrich has since become Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, while Fitzpatrick was one of two House Republicans who voted against Trump’s megabill last week.

