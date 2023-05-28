‘Twilight’ Star Rachelle Lefevre Slams Target for ‘Trying to Erase’ LGBTQ Community
BACKLASH TO BACKLASH
Twilight star Rachelle Lefevre called out Target on Friday after it pulled some of its pride merchandise in response to anti-LGBTQ backlash. In a video posted to her Instagram, the Canadian actress said she can no longer take her child, who is non-binary, to the store. “The next time my seven-year-old comes to Target—or rather, I can't bring them here anymore, at least for the entire month of June—because if they walk in, and all the other people who walk in, and go, ‘Where did it go?’ They're going to realize that [critics] are being successful in trying to erase them.” The retailer pulled some of these products after controversy, namely from right-wing extremists, resulted in threats to Target staff around the country. “We aren't supposed to negotiate with the terrorists,” Lefevre said in response to Target’s decision.