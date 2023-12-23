Twin Brother Reveals Baseball Star Has Died at 49
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Ryan Minor who started in Cal Ripken’s spot in the lineup to end the Hall of Famer’s record consecutive games played streak, died on Friday his twin brother Damon posted on social media. He succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 49. “He truly was the best twin brother you can ask for. His family and I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this time,” Damon wrote on X. Minor played both baseball and basketball and was selected 32nd overall by the 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft. He was drafted twice—1992 by the Orioles and 1995 by the Mets—Minor then signed on with the Orioles after he was taken in the 1996 draft. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former third baseman and longtime minor league manager Ryan Minor, who courageously fought cancer,” the Orioles said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan’s family and friends at this time.” In November, he was was named as part of the 2024 class of inductees to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Allyson, and two daughters.