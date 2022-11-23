Twin Explosions Leave a Teenage Boy Dead, Others Injured in Jerusalem
DEADLY BLASTS
A teenage boy was killed and at least 18 others were injured in two rush hour bomb attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday, police said. The first explosion took place at a bus stop around 7:05 a.m. in the northwest of the city, killing the boy and wounding others. The second blast came around 30 minutes later at another bus stop about two miles to the north, injuring three people. Israeli law enforcement said initial inquiries suggested both explosions were caused by devices planted in what was suspected to be a “combined terror attack.” The incidents—which are the first bomb attacks on Israeli civilians in over six years—come during the deadliest year of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank since 2015. A Palestinian teenager died overnight in a separate firefight between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the north of the West Bank.