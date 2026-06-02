Celebrity

‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies Suddenly at 44

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

The actor’s family said there were “still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Owain Rhys Davies arrives for the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by Jaguar Land Rover And American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Greg Doherty/Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

A star of cult surrealist meldorama Twin Peaks has died at age 44 under what his family says are unexplained circumstances. The death of Owain Rhys Davies, who portrayed Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, the series’ long-awaited revival, was announced by his brother Rhodri on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri wrote on social media. “This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain’s love, friendship and generosity was vast,” he said, adding that although “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” The Welsh actor also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s 2016 adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass and in the 2019 satirical horror flick, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.

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Will Neal

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