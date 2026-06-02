‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies Suddenly at 44

A star of cult surrealist meldorama Twin Peaks has died at age 44 under what his family says are unexplained circumstances. The death of Owain Rhys Davies, who portrayed Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, the series’ long-awaited revival, was announced by his brother Rhodri on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri wrote on social media. “This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain’s love, friendship and generosity was vast,” he said, adding that although “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” The Welsh actor also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s 2016 adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass and in the 2019 satirical horror flick, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.