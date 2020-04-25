Twin Sisters, Both Nurses, Die From Coronavirus Three Days Apart

Read it at BBC
Twin sisters in Southampton, England, died at the same hospital of coronavirus this week—one Tuesday, one Friday, the BBC reports. Katy Davis, a nurse at Southampton Children’s Hospital, and her identical twin sister Emma, a former nurse at the same hospital, were 37. Their sister Zoe told the BBC, “They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well... All they ever wanted to do was to help other people.” The pair had reportedly suffered from health conditions unrelated to coronavirus for some time. Hospital staff held a “Clap for Katy” celebration Thursday evening.