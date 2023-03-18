Twin Toddlers Drown in Pool After Great-Grandma With Alzheimer’s Leaves Door Open
HEARTBREAKING
A backyard pool was the scene of devastation last week, when twin toddlers drowned at their Oklahoma City home. Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo, aged 18 months, were found unconscious at the bottom of the pool by their mother, Jenny Callazzo, after their great-grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, allegedly left the back door of the house open. Jenny, a stay-at-home mom with her own boutique, was seen giving CPR to her children by the pool, which has a murky green color and appears to be covered in algae. Police have ruled out foul play in their investigation. The Callazzos set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses after the deaths, saying, “These beautiful babies were taken from us too soon. Anything you can give to help with expenses would be greatly appreciated. We appreciate everyone's love and support.” They have raised $5,000 of their $7,500 goal.