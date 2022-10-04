Twisted Development After Bodies in Suitcases Discovery: Report
PLOT THICKENS
The suitcases that were stuffed with the bodies of two children and discovered after a family unknowingly purchased the contents at auction were reportedly moved between storage units a year before the remains were found. A person familiar with the storage facility in New Zealand where the bodies of a primary school-aged boy and girl were kept told Stuff that while there were dead flies and rats in the storage unit, there was no smell or cause for alarm that would alert others to the presence of the children’s bodies in the suitcases. Authorities previously have said they believe the bodies had been in the suitcases for at least three or four years before they were discovered. A 42-year-old woman was arrested in South Korea on two counts of murder in September after being found “hiding in an apartment.” The woman has denied responsibility, shouting “I didn’t do it” to waiting Korean media. A spokesman for the storage company, SafeStore, told Stuff it had no comment “as the police have asked so as not to compromise any investigation in progress,” but it is believed the suitcases were moved in the second half of 2021 “between different storage units.”