Influencer Livestreams Herself Giving Birth In Front Of 370,000 Followers

A Twitch user shocked her fans when she bizarrely carried on livestreaming after her water broke on Tuesday. Over the course of an eight-hour stream titled “Water Broke, Baby Time,” the Texas-based Fandy, 32, went through a home birth surrounded by a team of comprised of friends, a midwife, and her husband Adam. The end of the stream, which was available for her 370,000 followers, comprised of her holding her newborn baby for 45 minutes. Fandy, real name Cady, typically streams herself playing World of Warcraft and other video games. Twitch has long drawn the frustration of streamers over its murky rules of what can and can’t be shown on the platform, with users being banned for “hot tub streams,” revealing outfits, and other extreme forms of content. However, during Fandy’s intimate stream, Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy appeared in the chat and said “Best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best on this journey.”