Tech

Twitch Streamer Slams ‘F***ing Loser’ Musk: ‘Imma Have Grimes on Again’

‘BATTLE OF THE NERDS’

After the DOGE director blasted him as a “chickens--t retard,” the streamer threatened to get his baby mama and daughter involved.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Elon Musk and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.
Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Twitch
Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
TrumplandMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell