Twitch Streamer Detained After His Giveaway Erupts Into Total Chaos in NYC

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he advertised a “HUGE GIVEAWAY” in New York City’s Union Square that descended into mayhem when a massive crowd of thousands of fans turned unruly.

Videos from the scene showed people shoving each other, tearing down barricades, jumping on cars, and throwing objects, including at police officers. Others were spotted arming themselves with materials from a nearby construction site, including saws and white paint, ABC 7 reported.

According to NBC 4, the NYPD was forced to call in roughly 1,000 officers to get the crowd under control.

Reporters on the ground said that police had filled buses with people under arrest, and a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NBC 4 that “numerous” individuals in the crowd have been detained, including Cenat.

ABC7 and CBS also reported that Cenat was being questioned by police, and a video circulating on Twitter appeared to show Cenat surrounded by cops as he was escorted into a patrol car at the scene.

Cenat has more than 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 5.5 million followers on Instagram, and 6.5 million followers on Twitch. His giveaway promised free video game consoles, such as PCs and PlayStation 5s, and gift cards.

While the giveaway was scheduled for 4 p.m., hundreds had already stormed Union Square by 3 p.m.

The NYPD advised people in a tweet to avoid the area and “expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.” Several train lines were skipping the 14 St-Union Sq station due to the police activity.