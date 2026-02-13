tWitch’s Widow Reveals She’s Engaged 3 Years After DJ’s Death

A fugitive who had eluded authorities for 16 years was eventually detained after he tried to watch an ice hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The 44-year-old Slovak national, who has not been identified, was wanted by Italian authorities for a string of thefts committed in 2010. Police were first aware of the suspect’s whereabouts after he checked into a campsite on the outskirts of the Italian capital. This triggered an automatic alert at the campsite’s reception, notifying authorities that the wanted man was there. The suspect was not even able to watch the ice hockey game he traveled to watch between his home nation, Slovakia, and Finland, as he was detained on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison, where the carabinieri, Italy’s military police, said he will serve a prison sentence of just over 11 months. To make matters worse for the Slovakian thief, his national team went on to lose to Finland 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s widow, Allison Holker, has announced her engagement three years after the beloved DJ’s death. Boss was a breakout star on So You Think You Can Dance, where he met Holker in 2010. The pair married in 2013. Holker was already a mom to daughter Weslie, whom Boss adopted, and they welcomed their first son together, Maddox, in 2016, followed by daughter Zaia in 2019. Boss, who would go on to be a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40. Now, Holker, 38, has found love again with boyfriend Adam Edmunds. The dancer first hinted at the relationship in August 2024, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself holding hands with an unidentified man. On Thursday, she confirmed the relationship had taken a major step forward. Holker revealed that Edmunds proposed during a surprise birthday celebration he had planned for her, sharing a series of photos from the night on Instagram. “We’re ENGAGED! It was the most romantic night of my life! I am so in love with you Adam,” she wrote. She also credited Edmunds with helping her heal in the years since Boss’s death. “I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love,” she added. Holker said Edmunds organized the entire evening, including hiring singer Clinton Kane to perform what she called “our song,” “I Guess I’m in Love.”
Baby Reindeer phenom Jessica Gunning is set to take the lead in a new biopic about The Mamas and Papas singer Cass Elliot. The movie will be based on the memoir of Elliot’s son, Owen Elliot-Kugell, called My Mama, Cass, and will set out to dispel the rumor that she died choking on a ham sandwich. Press material states it is “not a Mamas & the Papas biopic,” and will focus on Cass, who died in her sleep in 1974 in London at the age of 32, her cause of death ruled as a heart attack. In the years before, the “California Dreamin’” singer’s home in Laurel Canyon, California, became a hub for the talented and beautiful in the prelude to the Summer of Love, welcoming guests from Joni Mitchell to Eric Clapton. The biopic hasn’t yet got a director, although the screenplay is being written by Emma Forrest and is planned to use Cass’s voice in songs. Veritas Entertainment, which produced Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, will produce. Gunning, who had previously starred on the Outlaws, shot to fame for her portrayal of Martha Scott, a woman obsessed with a struggling comedian, in Baby Reindeer.
A Republican who was one of two candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump in the Arizona gubernatorial race has ended her campaign. Karrin Taylor Robson said she is pulling out of the battle attempting to replace Democratic incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs because she didn’t want “a divisive” Republican primary that “drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks.” Robson added that she is not “willing to contribute” to months of GOP infighting in the primary ahead of the crucial 2026 midterms. Republicans are already predicted to suffer an electoral wipeout across the country. Robson suspending her campaign now means the GOP primary for Arizona governor has been narrowed down to MAGA Rep. Andy Biggs, who was also endorsed by Trump and the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, and Rep. David Schweikert. In a statement, Biggs praised Robson for her “well-run campaign,” while also boasting that he is now the only candidate in the Arizona race to be backed by Trump. Robson previously lost the 2022 Arizona GOP primary for governor to Trump loyalist Kari Lake, who went on to lose the gubernatorial race to Hobbs while spouting baseless election fraud claims.
Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg made a poignant nod to James Van Der Beek’s most-loved character as he stepped in to help the family of the late star. Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, are among those who have donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by close friends of the actor for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children. The Oscar-winning filmmaker donated $25,000 to the account, which is seeking financial aid after medical costs left the family “out of funds.” The gesture was particularly poignant given that Dawson Leery, the titular Dawson’s Creek character famously played by Van Der Beek, idolized Spielberg on the show. Indeed, this obsession formed a central pillar of his personality and ambition to become a director. Leery’s bedroom was famously decorated with posters of Spielberg movies. The show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, based the character on himself, having grown up as an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with Spielberg. Van Der Beek, 48, died Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer. He announced in November 2024 that he had “been privately dealing with this diagnosis” since August 2023. As of Friday morning, more than $2.17 million had been raised, surpassing its $1.5 million goal. Less than 24 hours after the page was created, it had already topped $1 million.
A private jet was forced into an emergency landing after it collided with a group of deer during take-off. The Cessna Citation struck multiple deer while departing North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport at around 7:55 p.m. local time on February 10, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The aircraft landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport,” officials stated. The Federal Aviation Administration did not specify how many deer were involved and said the incident remains under investigation. The aircraft was carrying seven occupants, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which reported that the jet sustained minor damage and that there were no reported injuries. Dispatch audio obtained by WPBF 25 News captured an individual saying the plane had minor damage and would need to be towed from the area. According to the outlet, the private jet made an emergency landing. The brief runway encounter ended without injuries, though federal authorities are now examining how wildlife ended up in the jet’s path.
1960’s TV star Lory Patrick died at the age of 92. The actress began her career as a model and commercial actress in the 1950s, but soon became a leading lady with her role in the show, Tales of Wells Fargo. Patrick was best known for appearing in more than 70 TV productions, including her best-known roles in Tales of Wells Fargo, Wagon Train, and Bonanza. She was also a star on the silver screen, with supporting roles in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Surf Party. A relentless creative, Patrick also directed the original production of the play St. John in Exile in 1984, which has had an enduring legacy as it was turned into a film shortly after her directorial debut. Later in her life, Patrick chose to step back from acting and worked as a prolific magazine columnist, author, and TV writer, which stemmed from her early start writing for Bonanza. The actress was married to fellow actor Dean Jones. She leaves behind a large family, including her two daughters, Caroline Jones and Deanna Demaree, son Michael Pastick, three siblings, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Danny Masterson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is still in urgent need of a kidney, even after receiving hundreds of donor offers from fans after posting about her search online. According to sources close to Phillips, the situation is “touch and go by the minute,” and the offers have been “incredible outpouring of support,” but “doctors haven’t found a match yet,” TMZ reported. She is seeking kidney donors with blood types B negative, B positive, O negative, or O positive. The model was born with underdeveloped kidneys and had to undergo a kidney transplant nine years ago to manage the medical issue. Phillips has since suffered from serious complications following the initial surgery in 2017, including a serious case of the BK virus. Her original organ transplant failed, leaving her in the life-threatening state she is in now. She is currently hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Phillips divorced Masteron in 2023, after the That ’70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two convictions of forcible rape from two separate 2003 incidents.
Rapper Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, has been called out by Michael Jackson’s estate for using his music without permission. “We were totally unaware of this,” a spokesperson for the estate told Billboard on Thursday, adding that the 27-year-old rapper’s use of the music was “unauthorized.” The statement comes after a video surfaced of Sexyy Red performing her version of Jackson’s “Beat It,” retitled “Just Eat It,” a raunchy take on the original. The explicit version of the song—which rapper Lil Yachty shared online, joking that it will appear in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic set to hit theaters in April—has received widespread criticism online. “Whoever cleared the ‘Beat It’ sample for Sexyy Red, I hope they know they not seeing heaven,” wrote English rapper Monie Love. Sexxy Red grabbed headlines for her performance at the January wedding of President Donald Trump’s adviser, Alex Bruesewitz, held at both Mar-a-Lago and Trump National Doral Miami. The event was also attended by Nicki Minaj, another rapper and outspoken Trump supporter. Though Sexyy Red proclaimed that she voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, she previously embraced a MAGA-adjacent image by posting the phrase “Make America Sexy Again” on her Instagram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the International Olympic Committee for disqualifying fellow countryman Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in the games. The skeleton racer was kicked from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes who had died from Russian attacks during the competition. Zelensky tore into the Committee on social media, saying, “Sport shouldn’t mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors.” The IOC does not allow any form of political demonstration, according to its founding charter. IOC President Kirsty Coventry told reporters that “The IOC was very keen for Mr Heraskevych to compete” and offered other options to the athlete, including wearing a black armband or donning the helmet immediately after the race concluded. However, Heraskevych balked at any attempts that required him to skip wearing the helmet during the race. “These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them.” On Thursday, the day of the race, the IOC revoked his accreditation to compete. Heraskevych said the decision left him gutted. “It’s hard to say or put into words. It’s emptiness,” he told reporters.