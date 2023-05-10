CHEAT SHEET
    Twitter Is About to Launch Calls, Video Chat, and Encrypted DMs

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that the site would soon roll out a host of new features including voice and video chat. He also said that encrypted direct messages (DMs) “should” be available on Twitter as of Wednesday. “This will grow in sophistication rapidly,” Musk tweeted. “The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.” He added that voice and video chat would be “coming soon,” saying that calls will be available “from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.” Musk announced the new features after former Fox News star Tucker Carlson said he would relaunch his show on Twitter—a move which Musk said came without Carlson signing “a deal of any kind whatsoever.”

