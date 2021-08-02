Twitter Accidentally Verifies Fake Cormac McCarthy Account
TOO BAD
A verified Twitter account that claimed to belong to famed author Cormac McCarthy is actually fake, according to his agent. This isn’t the first time someone has tried to impersonate McCarthy, as a 2013 account was exposed as fake by one of his publishers, Rolling Stone reports. The account, “@CormacMcCrthy” gained more than 49,000 followers and was ultimately verified by Twitter after a series of tweets that seemed a bit outlandish for the 88-year-old, including one of him appearing to blast his publicist. “My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this infernal website,” the account wrote. “He says engagement is down and so are metrics and something something who cares.” McCarthy, who has authored books including The Road, Blood Meridian, and No Country for Old Men, can now rest easy as the account has been un-verified.