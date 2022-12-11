Twitter Account Following Elon Musk’s Private Jet Gets Shadow Banned
‘RESTRICTED’
A Twitter account following the international activity of Elon Musk’s private jet suddenly flew under the radar on Dec. 2, with users finding they could no longer search for the automated account. But internal company messages, obtained by the bot’s creator, Jack Sweeney, show the handle was muted in a targeted effort by Twitter staffers. “Internal messages obtained by a anonymous Twitter employee explained to me that on ‘Dec 2 2022 your account @elonjet was visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally,” Sweeney tweeted on Saturday. The move comes just one month after Musk publicly announced his commitment to free speech on the platform. “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” the billionaire tweeted at the time. Flight records are considered public information, as taxpayers pay for runways, towers, and air traffic controllers. Last fall, the billionaire offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the account, fearing its existence would lead to him getting tracked and followed by “crazy people,” but the then 19-year-old refused, saying the amount was too little for the level of effort he put into building the bot. Since then, Sweeney has received zilch from the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist.