Twitter Accused of Stiffing Yet Another Contractor Under Musk
The world’s richest man has been accused of stiffing yet another Twitter contractor, this time a public relations firm that is suing for nearly $1 million in unpaid invoices. According to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Friday, the PR firm, JR Associates, first signed a contract with Twitter in 2015. After Musk acquired the social media platform last year, he terminated the agreement, but the PR agency says he neglected to satisfy Twitter’s outstanding obligations. Worse, the company added, they have struggled to find anyone to respond to their complaints. The employees they used to interact with were apparently laid off and “replaced with bots and/or automated mailboxes,” the lawsuit said.