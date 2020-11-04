Twitter Again Flags Trump, on Posts Alleging ‘Surprise Ballot Dump’
DISINFO WARS
Twitter flagged two of President Trump’s tweets the morning after Election Day, including one that alleged a “surprise ballot dump” in key states where he’d previously been leading. “Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” the label above each tweet reads. In one tweet, Trump claimed his lead “started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted,” calling it “VERY STRANGE.” Twitter limited sharing, replying, and liking capabilities for that post. The second flagged post quote-tweets Matt Walsh, a right-wing blogger who considered a rush of new Michigan votes for Biden “reason enough to go to court.” “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?” Trump wrote.