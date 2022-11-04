CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Alerts Employees That Elon Musk’s Mass Layoffs Are Starting
After months of angst, the end is finally arriving for thousands of Twitter staffers, as the company gears up to dramatically reduce its headcount. Now under the leadership of Elon Musk, Twitter is reportedly expected to ax about half of its 7,500 employees. The company confirmed to its workers on Thursday that cuts would begin the following morning. In recent days, workers have turned to the press to decipher their company’s direction—including whether they are likely to be terminated—as Musk has made drastic changes while offering limited communication internally. “Morale is low,” one current staffer told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. on Friday, the employee will wake up and find out if they still have a job.