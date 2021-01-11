CHEAT SHEET
Twitter and Facebook Banned Trump, So This Idaho Company Banned Them
After Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump, an Idaho-based internet service provider banned Twitter and Facebook. “Our company does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you,” Your T1 WIFI wrote in an email to customers. “This is why with the amount of concerns, we have made this decision to block these two websites from being accessed from our network.” While the company initially issued a blanket ban of the two social media behemoths, it later backtracked and only blocked them for customers who had complained, according to the local NBC affiliate.